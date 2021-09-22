Library book returned to UK from Canada 18 years late

(353 pages, fiction, 2021) On a February day in 1939 in Paris, young Frenchwoman Odile Souchet goes for an interview at the American Library in Paris. She has memorized the Dewey Decimal System, and reviews it on her way. She ends up being late for the interview because she stops to read a book. “Reading is dangerous,” says Miss Reeder, the Directress. She understands. Odile is awarded the job and she enjoys it. She gets to know the other staff members, and the colorful frequent visitors such as Professor Cohen, who wears a signature purple shawl and is said to have a scandalous past. Odile befriends a wealthy and lonely English woman, Margaret, and they become good friends. Odile starts going out with a handsome young policeman, a reader! When the war comes, Odile and her coworkers resist when they can, getting books to their patrons. Many heartbreaking things happen during the war, beloved family members and friends are killed and friendships are betrayed.

