CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Library book returned to UK from Canada 18 years late

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA book has been returned by post from Canada to a library in Wiltshire more than 18 years late. Originally due back at Salisbury Library on 30 January 2003 the overdue book arrived at the library last week. The story book - Bullies Don't Hurt by Anthony Masters - was...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

11 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me About Canada Before I Moved There From The UK

Winters are cold, food is expensive, remember to tip if you eat out in a restaurant. They're the basics — or so I thought. However, within just days of landing in Toronto Pearson Airport, I'd already learnt that poutine is sacred, an appropriate winter coat is absolutely essential and you shouldn't talk shit about Ryan Reynolds. Ever.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Transat Relaunches Canada-UK Flights

Air Transat is pleased to have operated its first flights between Canada and the United Kingdom, after several months of inactivity due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Yesterday’s flight from Toronto to London Gatwick kicked off the much-anticipated resumption of services between both major travel hubs. Air Transat will initially be...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Sunwing Returns to Cuba from Gateways Across Canada Starting in October

Sunwing is returning to Cuba's Varadero and Cayo Coco as of October, with access from multiple gateways across the country. Flight service will be available from several gateways across Canada starting in October and November, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. As winter progresses, more Canadian departure gateways and popular Cuban destinations are expected to be added to reflect evolving consumer demand.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Masters
theconcordinsider.com

Book: The Paris Library

(353 pages, fiction, 2021) On a February day in 1939 in Paris, young Frenchwoman Odile Souchet goes for an interview at the American Library in Paris. She has memorized the Dewey Decimal System, and reviews it on her way. She ends up being late for the interview because she stops to read a book. “Reading is dangerous,” says Miss Reeder, the Directress. She understands. Odile is awarded the job and she enjoys it. She gets to know the other staff members, and the colorful frequent visitors such as Professor Cohen, who wears a signature purple shawl and is said to have a scandalous past. Odile befriends a wealthy and lonely English woman, Margaret, and they become good friends. Odile starts going out with a handsome young policeman, a reader! When the war comes, Odile and her coworkers resist when they can, getting books to their patrons. Many heartbreaking things happen during the war, beloved family members and friends are killed and friendships are betrayed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Uk#Salisbury Library#Bbc West
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A late-surviving stem-ctenophore from the Late Devonian of Miguasha (Canada)

Like other soft-bodied organisms, ctenophores (comb jellies) produce fossils only under exceptional taphonomic conditions. Here, we present the first record of a Late Devonian ctenophore from the Escuminac Formation from Miguasha in eastern Canada. Based on the 18-fold symmetry of this disc-shaped fossil, we assign it to the total-group Ctenophora. Our phylogenetic analyses suggest that the new taxon Daihuoides jakobvintheri gen. et sp. nov. falls near Cambrian stem ctenophores such as ‘dinomischids’ and 'scleroctenophorans'. Accordingly, Daihuoides is a Lazarus-taxon, which post-dates its older relatives by over 140 million years, and overlaps temporally with modern ctenophores, whose oldest representatives are known from the Early Devonian. Our analyses also indicate that the fossil record of ctenophores does not provide strong evidence for or against the phylogenomic hypothesis that ctenophores are sister to all other metazoans.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy