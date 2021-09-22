CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

31st Annual Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival This Weekend

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival is proud to return for its 31stannual event following last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. The renowned festival will be held at the Susan Campbell Park located at the Annapolis City Dock on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10:00am – 7:00pm. The KKHF will feature African, African American and Caribbean culture, art, music, dance and food including over 100+ artisan, food and education vendors, a Children’s Tent with fun activities and three (3) live music and dance performance spaces. To kick off the festival at 10:00am…KKHF will have a Remembrance Ceremony with the family of Alex Haley to celebrate the 100th birthday of Kunta Kinte.

