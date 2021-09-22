Hundreds of bikers coming to town; ‘Rally Off Exit 86’ kicks off today & several biker events planned in NWA
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Listen up biker enthusiast, the ‘Rally off exit 86’ kicks off Wednesday. It’s an annual tradition for people to make their way to Northwest Arkansas for bikers events and one of the big stops is at the Pig Trail Haley-Davidson in Rogers. The festivities run through Sunday and are a place for people to come together and share their love for the bike culture.www.nwahomepage.com
Comments / 1