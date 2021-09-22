CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Lompoc Record
 5 days ago

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take charge and focus on what you can do to make your life better. Don't wait for someone to make the first move. Choose to follow the path that suits your needs, and let others do the same. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Play to...

lompocrecord.com

thestatetimes.com

Your Horoscope Forecast

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Hard work pays off! You’re on the right track. While there may be some obstacles thrown your way, keep your head up and remember your end goal. You will receive good news regarding money, or maybe a new career opportunity on the 22nd. Taurus (Apr. 20-May...
LIFESTYLE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes Sept. 20-26

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) You feel an odd sense of relief this week, Virgo. Lean into it, and don’t stress yourself out trying to get stuff done because you feel unproductive — accept it. LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Libra, are you feeling unfocused this week? Totally...
THEATER & DANCE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning September 10, 2021. Between 37 and 41 BCE, Virgo-born Caligula served as third Emperor of Rome. To do so, he had to disprove the prophecy of a renowned astrologer, Thrasyllus of Mendes. Years earlier, Thrasyllus had predicted that Caligula, despite being well-connected, “had no more chance of becoming emperor than of riding a horse across the Bay of Baiae”—a distance of two miles. Once in power, Caligula arranged to have a series of pontoon boats arrayed across the bay, enabling him to ride his favorite horse Incitatus from one shore to the other across the Bay of Baiae. I foresee the possibility of a comparable turn of events for you, Virgo. Is there a curse you want to undo? A false prophecy you’d like to cancel? Someone’s low expectation you would love to debunk? The coming weeks will be a favorable time.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Countdown to Mercury Retrograde

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're capable of great self-sacrifice, but why sign up for it unless it's totally necessary to the situation? Take the easy good times when they are handed to you, and live them guilt-free. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You intimately know a game because you've played it....
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 9/23/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're thrown a curve ball out of left field, but don't throw it back. This could be the surprise solution you're looking for. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You don't have to start from scratch. Rework what you have and present it again. People will respond like they're seeing it for the first time.
LIFESTYLE
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 9.19 to 9.25

Aries (March 21 – April 20) This week will be emotionally turbulent for you, Aries. Beginning with the moon in Pisces on Monday, you may feel trapped, overwhelmed even, but the moon will transition into Aries on Tuesday, giving you a sense of relief. Until the end of the week, you might feel on-edge as Mercury turns retrograde in your area of relationships.
LIFESTYLE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Sept 24-30

Slow down, get centered, and connect with the heart. Anything we do to clear the air, calm ourselves, and dwell in the moment furthers. It’s a wonderful week for meditation, visioning, and listening deeply to the soul. Everything else may take some extra effort. The planet that symbolizes our thinking,...
ASTRONOMY
Lompoc Record

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Settle in, take care of business and don't stop until you are satisfied with what transpires. Your discipline and desire to get ahead will encourage you to do your very best. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Finish what you start. A proactive approach will show...
LIFESTYLE
Lompoc Record

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you venture down a path that isn't in sync with the people you are close to, you'll face opposition. Get along, and you'll get things done and maintain good relationships. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotional spending will not help you balance your books....
LIFESTYLE
Lompoc Record

Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll have to walk a fine line when dealing with competitive people. Be prepared to learn from experience and adjust quickly to offset any potential fallout. Flexibility will be crucial. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An emotional matter will escalate if you get involved in...
LIFESTYLE

