'Nine Perfect Strangers' Finale Recap: The Dead Return to Say Goodbye

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Hulu show "Nine Perfect Strangers" came to an emotional end, with Masha and the Marconi family saying goodbye to their lost loved ones.

studybreaks.com

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Is a Beautifully Disturbing Dive Into the Human Psyche

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, the miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers” follows a group of troubled individuals to Tranquillum House, a mysterious wellness retreat that is rumored to deliver miraculous results. Despite what the title implies, these people are far from perfect. Francis (Melissa McCarthy) is a...
TV SERIES
Daily Mirror

Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed in an amazing retreat with a yoga dome and infinity pool

Nine Perfect Strangers has us hooked with its gripping drama and star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans. The thrilling miniseries follows the story of nine strangers who head to luxurious wellness retreat Tranquillum House run by a woman named Masha (played by Nicole Kidman), only for secrets and lies to unearth plenty of drama throughout their stay.
TV SERIES
State
California State
tribuneledgernews.com

How ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ hopes to make psychedelic therapy mainstream

Midway through Hulu’s limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” created by David E. Kelley, the guests at a luxurious wellness retreat on a remote stretch of the California coast realize that their host, Masha (Nicole Kidman), has been drugging them with psychedelics. They’re initially upset: They hadn’t given consent for this.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Nine Perfect Strangers Isn't the Show I Expected, and That's a Great Thing

If you know many TV and film writers, you’re probably aware that they can be a cynical bunch. The longer a person has been doing this, in fact, the more dismissive they may very well be toward new movies or shows that look at all familiar or derivative—it just gets harder and harder over time to summon up the enthusiasm to watch hours of similar programming when you feel like you inevitably have a sense of how it’s all going to turn out. This kind of genre literacy is helpful for examining the TV or film landscape in a broader way, but it can simultaneously suck the simple pleasures out of the evening ritual of hunkering down with a new favorite show.
TV SERIES
Tyla

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fans In Tears At Show's 'Perfect' Finale

It’s finally over – after eight years and one revival, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has closed its final case. Yep, we said goodbye to the squad in an hour-long finale titled ‘The Last Day’, seeing all our old favourites come back together for one last heist to mark Jake’s (Andy Samberg) last day at the precinct.
BROOKLYN, NY
washingtonnewsday.com

Grace Van Patten, who plays Zoe in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ believes the finale will’shock people.’

Grace Van Patten, who plays Zoe in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ believes the finale will’shock people.’. Nine Beautiful Strangers will air its final episode on Hulu tomorrow, and one of the show’s stars has promised a “unpredictable” but “perfect” finish. In the drama series, Grace Van Patten plays Zoe, the Marconi...
TV SERIES
crfashionbook.com

Get to know Grace Van Patten, The Breakout Star of 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Hulu's latest must-see series Nine Perfect Strangers is coming to a close, but with one episode left, the series is about to get a whole lot "trippier" according to its breakout actor, Grace Van Patten. Created by David E. Kelly and John-Henry Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers is adapted from the...
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Meet Nine Perfect Strangers' Zoe Terakes, pride of Sydney

Australian actor Zoe Terakes appears in seven out of eight episodes of miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside such heavyweights as Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon and Melissa McCarthy. Who is Zoe Terakes, and what else have they been in?. Meet Australian non-binary actor Zoe Terakes. Born in 2000, Terakes is an...
CELEBRITIES
tcnjsignal.net

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ sticks the landing with a perfect goodbye

After eight long, emotional years of memorable seasons, network cancellations and an NBC revival, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” aired its final episode, “The Last Day,” on Thursday, Sept. 16. Created by Dan Goor and packed with a star-studded cast that includes Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero and Terry Crews, the fan-favorite show bid farewell with one last, perfect heist.
BROOKLYN, NY
CinemaBlend

Nine Perfect Strangers: 7 Big Differences Between The Book And The Hulu Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hulu's trippy Nine Perfect Strangers miniseries came to an end after what was certainly a transformative experience for the retreat-goers at Tranquillum House. Nicole Kidman led an all-star cast as Masha, the ethereal leader of the retreat who claimed to have the unique solution to help her guests, including Melissa McCarthy’s Frances, transform their lives. The limited series was based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote Big Little Lies. And just like the HBO series that came before it, Nine Perfect Strangers made some big adjustments in its adaptation for television.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

What is the meaning of lapochka, Russian term in Nine Perfect Strangers?

Nine Perfect Strangers reaches its dizzying conclusion this month, as we bid goodbye to Masha (Nicole Kidman) and Tranquillam House. The Hulu series saw its premiere on 18 August 2021. Episodes aired Wednesdays weekly on Hulu, coming to UK screens two days later via Amazon Prime. After eight ominous and...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the finale this week on Hulu, can you expect a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 renewal — or is this the end of the road?. We don’t want to be someone who beats around the bush here too long, so let’s go ahead and make the following clear: Don’t expect more episodes. As many of you know, the Nicole Kidman series is an adaptation of a Liane Moriarty novel and by virtue of that, it was designed as a limited series. There is meant to be a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story, and we don’t think anyone went into this with the expectation that there will be another season down the road.
TV SERIES
