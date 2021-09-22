CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Were the COVID-19 vaccines developed too fast? What about long term effects? Doctors weigh-in

By Danielle Salisbury
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 5 days ago
As COVID-19 case numbers climb and vaccination rates remain largely flat, there is a renewed push to vaccinate those who remain hesitant. President Joe Biden earlier this month enacted far-reaching federal vaccine requirements while the number of people 12 and older in Michigan who have gotten at least one shot lingers around 61%.

Opal80
5d ago

What I'm still wondering is why were no kids getting COVID until after the vaccines came out. Why doesn't all the people getting vaccinated question this? The vaccinated may be the ones getting are kids sick.

AMERICAN PATRIOTIII%
5d ago

it's something I want y'all to think about there has been no prescription drug no vaccine ever make it to emergency FDA approval in the history of our country that had more than 25 deaths during its trials. There's been over thirteen thousand deaths surrounding the covid vaccination. Disc of biological experiment along with the social experiment on the American people that is another reason and way for our government to turn our constitutional right into privilege where is once they do that we are no longer a free people. I'll also remind you if you read anything about who signed the emergency approval of this FDA mandated so-called vaccine you be surprised to find out it was dr. fauci wife. Plain and simple this is 100% a violation of basic human right anytime to pick up our weapons and show the Democratic party we are no longer going to bow down

Patrick D0gan
5d ago

well considering the vaccination or so-called vaccination which it is not, why do you people keep calling in the vaccination when it is and does not meet the qualifications for a vaccination

Reply(24)
70
