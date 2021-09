SHEFFIELD — Redbank Valley’s Ashton Kahle scored twice on back-to-back Wolverine punts, before the Bulldogs’ offense ever touched the ball Saturday, as Sheffield lost their third straight, 55-6. “This week at practice, we really had a basic sit-down heart-to-heart with everybody,” said Sheffield head coach Mike Barr. “What do we want to accomplish? We haven’t accomplished what we set out to accomplish yet. Are our goals still the same and how are we going to achieve those goals?”

SHEFFIELD, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO