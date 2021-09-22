EU Commissioner Says Joe Biden's Actions Have 'Eroded' Trust of U.S.
The former French finance minister, Thierry Breton, said it was "probably time to pause and reset" the transatlantic relationship.www.newsweek.com
Congratulations Joe Biden. You just ruined our credibility with the world 🌎. We are heading in the direction of becoming a third world 🌎 nation.
Biden is truly a disgrace to this country!! We are in trouble if the EU turn their back on us. Especially after the unveiled threat made North Korea recently. What will become of us in the next 3 years? Sad, sad, sad....
apparently there are quite a few who need to study the difference between SOCIALISM and Capitalism. Trump built up America. Biden is destroying America.
Comments / 257