EU Commissioner Says Joe Biden's Actions Have 'Eroded' Trust of U.S.

By Darragh Roche
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former French finance minister, Thierry Breton, said it was "probably time to pause and reset" the transatlantic relationship.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 257

Thomas Previty
5d ago

Congratulations Joe Biden. You just ruined our credibility with the world 🌎. We are heading in the direction of becoming a third world 🌎 nation.

Reply(37)
220
User in St. Louis
5d ago

Biden is truly a disgrace to this country!! We are in trouble if the EU turn their back on us. Especially after the unveiled threat made North Korea recently. What will become of us in the next 3 years? Sad, sad, sad....

Reply(18)
151
Julie Marshall
5d ago

apparently there are quite a few who need to study the difference between SOCIALISM and Capitalism. Trump built up America. Biden is destroying America.

Reply(2)
74
Comments / 0

Community Policy