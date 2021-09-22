CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, MN

The Elks Gun Show to Hutchinson returns bigger than ever

By KAY JOHNSON johnson@hutchinsonleader.com
crowrivermedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elks Gun, Coin and Knife Show returns to Hutchinson this weekend, and according to Dale Harbarth, show coordinator, there’s plenty to talk about. “We have two buildings — the Commercial Building and the one next door (Horticulture Building) at the fairgrounds, same as last year, but bigger,” he said. “Last year we downsized the number of tables due to COVID-19. Now we’re back to normal. We have about 370 tables now. Before with the one building we had 320. People like the extra building. There’s more elbow room. They don’t have to walk far to get to it.”

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Hutchinson, MN
Government
City
Hutchinson, MN
Hutchinson, MN
Health
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show

Comments / 0

Community Policy