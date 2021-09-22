The Elks Gun Show to Hutchinson returns bigger than ever

The Elks Gun, Coin and Knife Show returns to Hutchinson this weekend, and according to Dale Harbarth, show coordinator, there’s plenty to talk about. “We have two buildings — the Commercial Building and the one next door (Horticulture Building) at the fairgrounds, same as last year, but bigger,” he said. “Last year we downsized the number of tables due to COVID-19. Now we’re back to normal. We have about 370 tables now. Before with the one building we had 320. People like the extra building. There’s more elbow room. They don’t have to walk far to get to it.”