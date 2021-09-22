CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Harrelson hopes to make Zombieland 3

Cover picture for the articleWoody Harrelson wants to make a third 'Zombieland' film. The 60-year-old actor appeared in the 2009 zombie comedy flick and its 2019 sequel 'Zombieland: Double Tap' as Tallahassee and revealed that he would love to return for another movie with stars such as Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone. Woody told...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
