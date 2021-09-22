CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Years After the War on Terror Started | Opinion

By Daniel R. DePetris
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Twenty years after President George. W. Bush's infamous Sept. 20 speech to a frightened nation, the war on terrorism continues to this very day.

Related
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Savell and Lutz: The failure to see war for what it is

Stephanie Savell and Catherine Lutz are co-directors of the Costs of War Project at Brown University. In a recent photograph from Kabul, three children stare directly at the camera through their open car window as they flee, each with fear and confusion written across his or her face. Until the last few weeks, their plight – and that of Afghans more generally – was invisible to most Americans. Our blindness to such children is part of a wider inability to understand the nature of war itself.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

War on Terror: Not a Bad Record

Has the war on international terrorism been lost? Have the US and its allies dropped out of the war on terror that they declared two decades ago? These are some of the questions raised by commentators across the globe last week as the US marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Many commentators answered both questions in the affirmative.
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

U.S. abuse of drones in "war on terror" exposes hegemonic excess

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. drone strike in late August in the Afghan capital of Kabul supposedly targeting terrorists turned out to have 10 innocent civilians killed instead, including seven children. Amid a cascade of searing media reports, Commander of U.S. Central Command Kenneth McKenzie on Friday admitted...
TUCSON, AZ
State
Washington State
phillytrib.com

After two decades of the war on terror, do Muslim lives matter?

The news flashed across dozens of wall-mounted screens as I stepped off the jet bridge into the airport terminal: U.S. commandos had killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. The 10th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, was only a few months away, I had just landed in Italy to deliver lectures on U.S. national security law and policy, and it seemed as though a milestone of sorts had been reached with the events that unfolded while I was midair.
RELIGION
Erie Times-News

America must reassess its commitment to the war on terror | Opinion

In commemorating the two decades since the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, American officials and the public alike should reassess the nation's overall strategy of combatting terrorism. America's approach to eradicating global terrorism can best be summed up by two doctrines prevalent in foreign policy...
U.S. POLITICS
tsl.news

OPINION: Twenty years after 9/11, foreign terrorism isn’t America’s biggest threat

During the 20-year anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, former president George W. Bush made a stunning comparison between al-Qaeda and domestic terrorism in his speech — which was widely interpreted as a reference to the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Bush claimed that there is “growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but also from violence that gathers within.”
U.S. POLITICS
wschronicle.com

Commentary: To counter terror, abolish war

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was among a small group of U.S. citizens who sat on milk crates or stood holding signs, across from the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Manhattan. We had been fasting from solid foods for a month, calling for an end...
POLITICS
Person
David Vine
Person
Joe Biden
yale.edu

Q&A: Professor Hathaway on Presidential War Powers and the War on Terror

Within hours of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, a law was drafted that would provide the legal basis for the war on terror for years to come. Congress then passed the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) days later with almost no opposition. In the years since, however, the law has been called into question by many who have argued that the law gives the President too much latitude and has been used to justify actions beyond its original scope.
CONGRESS & COURTS
politicsnc.com

The War on Terror Crippled America

Eight Trillion. 39 million. 2,372. 4,431. One. Those numbers are, respectively, the cost of the War on Terror in dollars, the number of refugees displaced by American wars, the American death toll in Afghanistan, and the American death toll in Iraq. “One” refers to the wedding we bombed in a drone strike. Put into numbers, the toll that our country’s post-9/11 foreign policy has taken on the world is something akin to stunning.
U.S. POLITICS
Quad-Cities Times

Ernst continues to push for ‘war on terror’ memorial

Despite a setback, combat veteran U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst continues to push for a memorial on the National Mall to honor the men and women who have served in the nation’s longest war, the Global War on Terrorism. Ernst, an Iowa Republican who commanded 150 troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Trauma, stigma plague soldiers a year after Karabakh war

Insomnia and nightmares, heart palpitations and aggression -- one year after Asif Maharramov was sent to fight in a brutal conflict between two ex-Soviet rivals, he is struggling with lingering psychological injuries. For six weeks last autumn, his country Azerbaijan fought neighbouring Armenia for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh contested region in a war that claimed 6,500 lives and exposed the Caucasus foes to deep societal traumas. Maharramov, 20, is among thousands of veterans on both sides suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in patriarchal societies where seeking help for mental health can be taboo. Armenia and Azerbaijan are working to expand access to psychological care for former servicemen, an effort that is gradually drawing out battled-hardened veterans overcoming fears of being seen as weak.
MILITARY
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Indonesia
POTUS
Politics
Country
India
U.S. Politics
United States Department of Defense
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS
