To say that the Corydon Central football team has not had a great season to this point would be a big understatement. The Panthers have yet to win a contest this season, but their issues lie less with their record and more with their production both offensively and defensively. They currently have the second-worst offense in the Mid-Southern Conference, recording only 13 points in MSC contests and 20 points overall. The Panthers’ defense has equally suffered, allowing 114 points in MSC matchups and 156 overall. Only rival North Harrison has worse numbers with at least five games played.

CORYDON, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO