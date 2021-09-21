One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Alabama, Drexell & Honeybee’s Is A Safe Haven For Home-Cooked Meals
By Marisa Roman
Only In Alabama
8 days ago
There is nothing that brings people together better than a hot meal. Whether it’s a community, a neighborhood, or a family, food is an experience we can all share together. In fact, for many, food is a universal language that crosses cultures, countries, and cuisines. For the owners of Drexell and Honeybee’s Donations Only Restaurant, food is their offering to the community of Brewton, Alabama. Before you do a double-take, you read that line right – this is a donations-only restaurant owned and operated by Lisa and Freddie Thomas-McMillan. What began as a nonprofit that supplied food boxes to residents has since grown into a safe haven for the community; a place to get a delicious, affordable, home-cooked meal.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information about Drexell & Honeybees Donation Only Restaurant in Alabama, including current hours, visit their website or Facebook page. You can also check out a wonderful video about Lisa, Freddie, and the restaurant by clicking here.
Have you ever been to Drexell & Honeybees before? What was your favorite menu item? Share with us in the comments section. Also, do you have a place in your state that you think we should feature? Make sure to visit our Nomination Page! And to stay up-to-date on all things Alabama, be sure to follow Only In Alabama on Facebook and Instagram.
Address: Drexell & Honeybee's Donations Only Restaurant, 109 Lee St, Brewton, AL 36426, USA
