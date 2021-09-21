CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Alabama, Drexell & Honeybee’s Is A Safe Haven For Home-Cooked Meals

By Marisa Roman
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 8 days ago

There is nothing that brings people together better than a hot meal. Whether it’s a community, a neighborhood, or a family, food is an experience we can all share together. In fact, for many, food is a universal language that crosses cultures, countries, and cuisines. For the owners of Drexell and Honeybee’s Donations Only Restaurant, food is their offering to the community of Brewton, Alabama. Before you do a double-take, you read that line right – this is a donations-only restaurant owned and operated by Lisa and Freddie Thomas-McMillan. What began as a nonprofit that supplied food boxes to residents has since grown into a safe haven for the community; a place to get a delicious, affordable, home-cooked meal.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtTrA_0c4IACkc00
Drexell & Honeybee's Restaurant provides both food and comfort to people who need it the most.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBKEV_0c4IACkc00
Owners Lisa and Freddie Thomas-McMillan were born and raised in Brewton, Alabama, and officially opened Drexell & Honeybee's in March 2018. The couple wanted to provide people with the choice to go to “a nice restaurant with a good, hot meal without having to worry about what it cost."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U06vJ_0c4IACkc00
Lisa and Thomas made a decision to donate half of their retirement in order to make it possible for anyone, no matter their economic circumstance, to sit down and enjoy a hot, homemade meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlpmc_0c4IACkc00
According to Lisa, “we believe that the simple task of going out to eat a meal should not be limited to a few but available to all.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mvosa_0c4IACkc00
When you step inside Drexell & Honeybee's, don’t expect to find credit card or debit card terminals, or checks being dropped off at tables.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWtc6_0c4IACkc00
This business does not accept an exchange of money for food or service within the restaurant. There is a well-protected donation box in the corner of the restaurant where people can go and drop off what they can, without anyone knowing how much. Lisa explained that everyone is treated the same way as soon as they enter the doors, regardless of how much or how little they slip into the box.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8bJt_0c4IACkc00
You might be wondering how this gargantuan act of generosity began, and according to Lisa, it all started with a snippet of conversation from a stranger. Lisa overheard a woman saying “she wished she could afford to just go and sit down at a nice restaurant and enjoy a coffee with friends."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MR6aB_0c4IACkc00
People travel from all over the country to have a warm meal from Drexell & Honeybee's. Depending on the day, you can expect to find trays of barbecued ribs, chicken and dumplings, macaroni and cheese, and more. There are even dessert options like blueberry cobbler to finish off the perfect meal. But you won't find menus here; these delicious food offerings vary by the day and rotate often.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5YGj_0c4IACkc00
But regardless of when you visit, every meal will include one protein, three vegetables, a salad, dessert, and beverage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28As7M_0c4IACkc00
It’s not just Lisa and Thomas who are generous in what they do; the community of Brewton also do their part. Farmers around the area regularly donate crops such as cucumbers, potatoes, and tomatoes. A few farmers have even started entirely new vegetable gardens to supply the restaurant. See how a bit of kindness can be contagious?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt0Vf_0c4IACkc00
Lisa says that one of the greatest joys of running this restaurant is reading the notes left behind from diners.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9Cr3_0c4IACkc00
Drexell & Honeybee's is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. And don’t expect to see them closed if disaster strikes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZCTp_0c4IACkc00
Drexell & Honeybee's is committed to remaining open during unexpected storms, tornadoes, and hurricanes, providing a safe place whenever their community or a surrounding community is in turmoil. Anyone passing through the city, no matter their circumstances, can rely on this restaurant for a meal and some kindness.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mndhA_0c4IACkc00
Lisa and Freddie have made a commitment to Brewton, Alabama: to serve any and everyone who walks through the doors of their restaurant.

For more information about Drexell & Honeybees Donation Only Restaurant in Alabama, including current hours, visit their website or Facebook page. You can also check out a wonderful video about Lisa, Freddie, and the restaurant by clicking here.

Have you ever been to Drexell & Honeybees before? What was your favorite menu item? Share with us in the comments section. Also, do you have a place in your state that you think we should feature? Make sure to visit our Nomination Page! And to stay up-to-date on all things Alabama, be sure to follow Only In Alabama on Facebook and Instagram.

Address: Drexell & Honeybee's Donations Only Restaurant, 109 Lee St, Brewton, AL 36426, USA

