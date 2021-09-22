Renovation Proposed for Port Jeff Village Deli Building

The deli on West Broadway in Port Jefferson has been known by many names. The building is supposedly 100 years old, according to one former owner who told Patch.com back in 2012 that a husband and wife ran it from 1931 until 1980. Afterward it was known as the Portside Deli and before that, Pirate's Cove. The string of owners include one attempt called the Cozy Cafe. The location at the edge of town off the beaten path and mostly unknown to tourists, except the boaters proved a challenge.