Mecklenburg County, VA

Lot 52-54 Roanoke Dr, Mecklenburg, VA 23927

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing opportunity to own a private 1 acre wooded building lot within a waterfront community! Drive directly up to this ALREADY PERC'D 3BR lot with electricity at the street and let your imagination go. Come build your dream home where YOU get WATER ACCESS to KERR LAKE! Cruise around the lake exploring the over 800 miles of shoreline and 15,000 acres of protected WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA! Build a treehouse, use the land for camping, hiking, hunting, fishing... the opportunities are endless! Minutes from multiple public boat slips and easy access to the town of Clarksville, you wont want to miss this one!

