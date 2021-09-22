Stream It or Skip It: ‘Star Wars: Visions’ on Disney+, an Anime Reimagining of a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Star Wars: Visions on Disney+ is Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before. Seriously. The animated anthology series eschews canon and the Star Wars house style and instead spotlights the work of a number of Japan’s top animation studios. With the freedom to do whatever they want and tell any kind of story, Star Wars: Visions expands the definition of what a Star Wars tale can look like.decider.com
Comments / 0