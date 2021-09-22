CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

A doctor’s journey to recognize her own mental health

By Tanzina Vega
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3n4O_0c4I9mKO00

This story is part of a series on pandemic-driven career shifts.

In February 2020, as COVID-19 began to emerge as a real threat to public health, Dr. Folashade Afolabi, a pediatric pulmonologist in Dallas, had one thought: “This is going to be really, really bad.” Afolabi, 44, had been a resident when the swine flu hit the U.S. in 2009, so she knew she had to start preparing to protect her patients from COVID-19. What she didn’t expect was the effect the pandemic would have on her own mental health.

“I think I underestimated what this was going to be like,” Afolabi told Fortune. “I didn’t think it’d be such a challenge to cope with the anxiety and the unknowns related to work, my daughter, and my family.”

Afolabi was not alone in her struggle with pandemic-related mental health stress. Doctors and other health care professionals around the country have struggled with a growing mental health crisis in the profession owing to burnout, increased stress, overcrowded ICUs, and more. According to a Washington Post–Kaiser Family Foundation poll, almost six in 10 doctors said the pandemic had had a negative effect on their mental health.

While Afolabi was not directly working with patients in the ICU, she was still treating patients whose parents were largely Black and Latino, two groups that would end up bearing the brunt of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Texas. Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that while Latinos make up 40% of the population in the state, they represented 52% of COVID-19 cases and 44% of deaths. Black Texans constitute 12% of the population, 15% of cases, and 10% of deaths.

“This was a patient group that was afraid,” Afolabi, who is Black, said. Many of her patients told her they worried about coming into the office for fear they might contract the virus. As the pandemic wore on and more Americans began to die, Afolabi also encountered grief among her patients who had lost grandparents or other family members.

“I felt an overwhelming sadness for families that were losing their matriarchs and their patriarchs,” Afolabi said. “I felt powerless in my ability to help.”

By the spring of 2020, much of the U.S. was under stay-at-home orders, something that made Afolabi’s home life stifling. “The isolation was far more intense than I ever imagined it to be,” said Afolabi, who is the single parent of a 15-year-old. “I got to spend more time bonding with my daughter, but I’m 44, and I need adult interaction. Zoom just doesn’t do it for me.” To avoid unnecessary stress Afolabi said she stopped watching the news and listening to the radio and started bingeing on more escapist fare like travel shows.

“It was just overwhelming. Every place you looked there was something to be sad about. It was so hard to find peace,” she said.

Despite her growing depression, she did as many doctors are trained to do, and she powered through until a random road rage incident pushed her over the edge. She had pulled over to a shoulder on a highway to avoid an erratic driver when suddenly another driver ran toward her car and started punching and hitting it. “It was really scary. I was worried he was gonna break my window.” she recalled. The attack was something Afolabi said she couldn’t shake. Her anxiety peaked, and she was unable to sleep in her bed. Instead, she would lie on her couch with a view of her front door and watch the security camera.

“I realized I just didn’t have the tools anymore to cope,” Afolabi said.

She had already been seeing a therapist, but after the acute anxiety and depression she asked for a reference to a psychiatrist. The move was a bold one for a physician to make given the reluctance and stigma surrounding doctors who seek psychiatric help. An August 2020 survey by the Physicians Foundation found that just 13% of physicians had sought medical intervention for the mental health strain brought on by COVID-19. “There is a fear that when you fill out your paperwork that says whether you’re on any medications, that will affect your job,” said Afolabi. “The answer is no. I’m on medication that enhances my job.”

One lesson Afolabi learned was that medication and psychiatric intervention is not a quick fix. It can take weeks or even months to find the right balance of medication and therapy to begin to feel better. “I think I found something that works for me, but I did have a little bit of the instant gratification expectation that a lot of patients have,” she said.

The combination of therapy and medication has helped Afolabi become more aware of her own emotional ups and downs as well as those of her patients. “I’ve become better at acknowledging their fears and concerns for their child,” she said.

Her colleagues have also been a tremendous support. After the murder of George Floyd prompted a national reckoning about police brutality against Black Americans, Afolabi said her colleagues were key to managing the uncertainty and tension of the moment: “They heard me, they had the same questions, they were a lifeline.” Her openness about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and medication has also opened the door for more transparent conversations about mental health among her colleagues, Afolabi said. “It’s not stigmatized,” she noted. Hospital staff also now have access to therapists and crisis counselors.

But perhaps the biggest lesson for Afolabi was being open with her colleagues about her choice as a Black woman physician to seek help. Many colleagues told her she was brave for her transparency. But Afolabi doesn’t see any other way. “When we are going through heavy emotional times we shouldn’t be hesitant,” she said. “We need to treat ourselves with the same loving kindness we [give to] our patients.”

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Concerns over mental health of doctors increase as COVID surge hits hospitals

We seek their advice when we're not well. They comfort us with their expertise, and we trust them to perform life-saving procedures in high-risk scenarios. Yet, from the outside, we often don't appreciate the stressors that come with being a highly skilled medical doctor and the mental health toll this uniquely high-pressure occupation can take.
MENTAL HEALTH
ubspectrum.com

Mental health is public health

Before COVID-19 raged across the U.S., killing hundreds of thousands of Americans and hospitalizing millions more, I was a public health student. “You’re a what?” my friends would ask, in the fall of 2019. “I’m a public health student,” I’d respond. “What’s that?” they’d reply. Suffice it to say, few...
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

Va. relatives of front-line doctor who died by suicide press House to pass physicians’ mental health bill

Before she died in April 2020, one of the last academic articles Lorna Breen co-authored focused on the “alarming prevalence” of burnout among emergency-department clinicians, and what was to be done about it. But if Breen, an emergency-department physician at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, was ever experiencing burnout herself, she didn’t...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
seminoles.com

No More Labels on Mental Health: Marissa Stockman’s Story

“It was really hard for me to accept for a really long time,” Stockman added. “As I got older, I kept going to therapy and getting treatment. I eventually did make it to playing Division I volleyball. It wasn’t until my sophomore year that I finally realized that I’m not the only athlete that goes through this.”
MENTAL HEALTH
infortwayne.com

Commentary: It's important to discuss mental health

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience some form of mental illness every year. If you have a mental illness you may have difficulty functioning in a number of areas, including at work, school and home. If we know this, why aren’t we more proactive in addressing mental or emotional wellbeing? Discussing mental health can still carry a stigma for some, especially for Baby Boomers. Millennials and Gen Z’ers tend to be more open about discussing their mental health and have also been raised in an environment where it is more common and acceptable to get diagnosed and treated for mental health conditions. The key thus becomes creating an environment where it is safe and acceptable for all to access support for their emotional wellbeing, so they feel better and function better.
MENTAL HEALTH
gamesindustry.biz

How to support your staff's mental health

With the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness of how mental health affects us in every facet of life has risen markedly. While the pandemic has helped start conversations and further reduced the stigma associated with these topics, to support mental health, studios should be aware that the journey requires ongoing commitment, especially since workers in the games industry are at a higher risk of developing mental health conditions than in other industries.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Health System#Police Brutality#Washington Post#Icu#Black And Latino#Latinos#Black Texans#Americans#The Physicians Foundation
Temple News

It’s not selfish to talk about mental health issues

The day I was assigned this piece, I was depressed and spent most of the day crying from anxiety. Walking through campus, I felt like a balloon about to pop. I wasn’t sure what made me feel this way, but I had a crippling sense of fear something was going to happen. I wanted to burst into a puddle of tears.
MENTAL HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Lawmakers concerned about social media’s negative impact on mental health

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Some U.S. lawmakers are concerned about the negative impact Instagram is having on teens’ mental health. “Leaders of Facebook knew that Instagram was adversely affecting the mental health of young users, especially our young girls,” Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.). “That they should be focusing 100% on making their service safe for the tens of millions of young users who are already on them.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Post-Crescent

Her husband died by suicide. She wants people to know it's OK talk about mental health, reach out for help

APPLETON – As Sandra Began tells it, her husband, Pat, was the guy who made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. Though they grew up just a few towns from one another, in Appleton and Neenah, the pair met at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A few years after graduating, they moved back to Appleton to raise their two boys and continue what Began described as "a really beautiful marriage."
APPLETON, WI
timesdelphic.com

Covid’s impact on mental health

With the return of students to campus, the counseling center at Drake University is helping students manage their mental health during a time of heightened stress and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other stressors. “I think students are really overwhelmed and feeling fatigued from the pandemic,” said Danielle...
MENTAL HEALTH
Norwalk Hour

Children struggling with pandemic's mental health fallout

One day in early March 2020, just as the pandemic was gaining momentum, sixth-grader Carolina Martinez-Nava was heading to the school cafeteria when she saw her sister coming down the stairs, looking for her. Arlene, an eighth-grader, was crying. “She came and hugged me,” Carolina said. Students had been peering...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Guardian

The Guardian view on children’s mental health: ministers must pay up

A new education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, is in post, and the first big piece of work by the recently appointed children’s commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, is on his desk. Parents and everyone else who cares about young people can only hope that their partnership proves powerful enough to win the resources that the sector desperately needs.
KIDS
The Independent

Mental health was completely forgotten in the government’s reshuffle – it will cost lives

We have somehow reached a point in the mental health conversation where the solution for improving mental health is always “talking”. For people in crisis, talking saves lives, and none of us can do without it. But when it comes to the specialist help and treatment people need for mental health problems, words alone are not enough. People like me who live with mental health problems want more than just talk. We need action.In my experience, what I needed when I lived with severe anorexia was specialist treatment. I was already able to talk about my mental health, and I...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

54K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy