Walla Walla Wins Wine Region Readers’ Choice Poll

For the second consecutive year, the Walla Walla Valley has been named America’s Best Wine Region in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, following a month-long vote of the public. A finalist in the competition each of the last four years, and now a back-to-back winner in the category, the Walla Walla Valley prevailed over 19 other finalists chosen by a panel of experts from among 250 U.S. wine regions. “I can think of no better way to honor wines from Washington state in general, and the Walla Walla Valley specifically, than being recognized by a vote of the public as America’s Best Wine Region for two years running,” said Robert Hansen, executive director of Visit Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine. “It’s a great way to celebrate Washington Wine Month, and is a testament to the outstanding terroir, meticulous craftsmanship, and the individuals who are committed to elevating the Walla Walla Valley from both a wine production and tourism perspective.” Walla Walla is home to more than 120 wineries.