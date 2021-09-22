Listen: Where we're going, there are no cars - maybe
San Francisco leaders may be on a path toward removing cars permanently from scenic John F. Kennedy Drive through Golden Gate Park. On this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, City Hall columnist Heather Knight joins host Demian Bulwa to talk about that exclusive news as well the larger debate over whether the city should turn more of its scenic roadways, including the Great Highway and Twin Peaks Boulevard, into pedestrian-only havens.www.sfchronicle.com
