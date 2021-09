Cleaning up waste may not sound like the most exciting, cutting-edge area of innovation. But, in the context of climate action, it is an entirely accurate description. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the waste emitted from fossil fuels, and much of the focus about combatting climate change has been on cutting emissions. Increasingly, though, there is also role for cleaning up the waste that is already present – quite literally removing CO2 from the air.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO