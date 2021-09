My Favorite Foodie is a special feature that appears on Saturdays to feature everyday folks who like to cook. Lauren Rattew is a teacher at Winterville Charter Academy, a mother and a home chef who enjoys all things Southern cooking. She credits her upbringing for her love of cooking, particularly on the grill and with cookout-style food. She sees the kitchen table as a connector for her family and friends. Her cheddar bacon deviled eggs, made with fresh eggs from her own chickens, are a tasty twist on a tradition that eschews sweet pickles for a satisfying, savory crunch.

