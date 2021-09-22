We’re Delivering Flint’s Best, Donna’s Donuts To Where You Work
We're going to make your Monday morning a little more bearable with the best donuts and coffee in Flint from Donna's Donuts. You can ask anyone in Genesee County where the best donuts in the area come from, and more often than not, you'll hear Donna's Donuts. They have been a staple of Genesee County for 60 years, and are still going strong. While Donna's is known for their world famous Nutty Donuts, they are always introducing new products. Recently the Devils Food Nutties came out, and now they're working on a new surprise for Fall.wcrz.com
