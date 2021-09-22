Experience the best at the first annual Salt City Best Fest

Finding a new favorite thing is exhilarating. I experienced this for the first time at the state fair when I was five years old. Overcome with smells of food I had never tasted before, lights flashing on the carnival rides, I wanted to come back and experience this thrill every year. As I grew older, the smells didn’t smell as good, the rides weren’t worth the line, and the taste of the food became overpowered with grease. The spark I once felt at the fair faded. It wasn’t until years later, as an adult, that I felt that spark again at my first food and wine event. I looked forward to the event each year with excitement and made sure to buy my tickets the moment they were available, knowing that they would sell out quickly.