CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

The 5 Most Common Fitness Problems and How to Overcome Them

By Jamie T. Wiseman
missmillmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to getting fit, we all know that there are no rules. It seems so easy for some people—they seem born to play soccer or do gymnastics. But for the rest of us, getting fit seems to be like something that only other people can do. But these fitness problems don’t need to stand in your way.

missmillmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

How to get fit

Knowing exactly how to get fit doesn’t have to be complicated. Simply put, getting fit requires movement. Running, cycling, dancing, walking, weightlifting and stretching are all fantastic forms of movement that get the heart pumping, blow away the cobwebs, and help with simple tasks like carrying the shopping or climbing a flight of stairs when the elevator is out of service.
WORKOUTS
KATU.com

Answers to Commonly Asked Fitness Questions

When it comes to fitness, there is so much conflicting information it can be hard to know if you should follow this piece of advice or that. So health and fitness expert Beth Oliver joined us to share answers to her most commonly-asked questions. As a health and fitness expert,...
WORKOUTS
tkmagazine.com

How To Overcome Decision Fatigue

You know that overwhelming feeling when you’re faced with a decision but you feel like you just can’t make a decision? That’s decision fatigue. Undoubtedly, we have all experienced decision fatigue during this COVID-19 global pandemic. It doesn’t matter how strong you are, our ability to make our best choices...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Running Shoes#Zumba
Thrive Global

How To Overcome Fear Of Failure

Fear of failure is something that we don’t commonly discuss as it is related to various stigmas like fear of failure shows us weak in front of everyone. However, such reasons should never stop us from overcoming our fears. We should always be moving towards the light of positivity and motivation. Fear of failure is one of the strongest fears that it collapses with our motivation to succeed in our life. I agree that fear is a part of the emotion and fear is almost experienced by everyone. But, fear of failure is something that should be worked upon if you really wish to reach your dreams or goals in your life. Wondering, how to overcome the fear of failure? Don’t worry, this blog will tell you how to overcome the fear of failure with the help of easy steps. So, let’s get started.
newscenter1.tv

Sports Injuries in Children: Common Injuries and How to Prevent Them

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With school back in session, team sports are back in full swing. While organized sports offer kids many benefits, they also come with the risk of injury. Becky Baird, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Westside Clinic Manager at Sundog Rehabilitation suggests that by learning about common sports injuries in children, as well as ways to prevent them, you can better support your child and encourage healthy habits that last a lifetime.
RAPID CITY, SD
ScienceAlert

New Data Strengthen The Case For a Simple Diet That Could Protect Against Alzheimer's

For those with Alzheimer's disease, there's a tell-tale sign in the brain. Amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles appear as an early signal of what's to come. But recent research has shown that these physical changes to the brain may not be the sole drivers of the disease, and that something as simple as diet could change our cognitive resilience to dementia in the future. The specific diet – called the MIND diet – is based on the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet (in fact, MIND is short for 'Mediterranean-DASH diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay'). It was developed by a...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Yoga
goodmenproject.com

Common Athlete Injuries and How To Avoid Them

— Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.
SPORTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

"Top Delta Symptoms" People Notice First

Whatever you thought you knew about the coronavirus after last year has changed. "The Delta variant is different from the original COVID-19 in that it's more transmissible," warns Dr. Lorena Garcia is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Chair of the Graduate Group in Epidemiology. Read on for the "top symptoms"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AZFamily

Phoenix pediatrician says all four children tested positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. Gary Kirkilas has been on the front lines, fighting against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But last week the virus hit close to home. All four of his children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 2 months, all tested positive for COVID-19. "We were absolutely very scared," says Kirkilas, a pediatrician with Phoenix Childrens Hospital. He says all four of his children developed a fever that progressed to a cough. "The Delta Variant is very infectious and when one child gets it, it's very easy for the next child to get it."
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy