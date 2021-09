What a brutal week in the system. For prospect watchers like myself, it feels like the last couple of weeks have been spent waiting for statistics to “finalize.” There is just one more week of games left for three of the four full-season affiliates and I feel like I have seen everything I need to see from these guys. I am ready for the offseason to begin so I can do some deep dives into all the individual performances.

