Woman Claims She's Had a Stalker for 4 Years Now and the Police Have a Strange Reaction

A woman took to TikTok to share her struggles with an alleged stalker. She claims the man has been following her for four years, but some netizens are blaming her.

A TikToker under the current account @loreboree detailed her encounter with a purported stalker. She indicated that law enforcement never really assisted her with the situation.

She chose to film the incidents on camera so she would have proof. She shared a few clips this month, including footage of a man she claims is her stalker.

SPREADING AWARENESS

In her TikTok bio, she refers to herself as the “Girl [with] the stalker.” In a video, she repeatedly asked the man to leave her alone. However, he did not relent.

The TikToker claimed that her previous account had over 250,000 followers but was taken down. She consequently started a new account to spread awareness about the issue of stalking and harassment.

MAN FOLLOWED HER AROUND

The reposted clip was viewed millions of times. In it, she was wearing a red hat, a face mask, and a black t-shirt as an older man followed her.

He was clad in blue jeans, a green hat, and a white shirt. The man asked the woman for two minutes of her time. She could be heard as she said: “I can’t live here anymore because you stalk me.”

MIXED REACTIONS

In another video, she explained that a couple walking their dog helped her get away from the man. She also thanked viewers for their support and said: “Thank you, everyone. I'm fine."

However, not everyone was on her side. One user stated: “Maybe if u just talked to him,” while another suggested she wasn't telling the whole story.

COPS DID NOT TAKE HER SERIOUSLY

The TikToker recently uploaded a series of clips detailing the incident and some of the background information related to the story. She explained: “I would always go to the cops. They wouldn’t take me seriously."

She stated that police only reacted when her video went viral the first time. She claims they then came to her house and helped her get a restraining order. In a follow-up video, she told viewers that she had moved away for the sake of safety.

SUPPORT FOR THE TIKTOKER

Despite the backlash she got online for ignoring the alleged stalker's request to talk, many netizens supported the TikToker. One user wrote: “Some of y’all need to understand that no means no, no matter what the circumstances are.”

People also told her that they were sorry she had to endure such a difficult time because of the man. A few users condemned the police for their slow action. A user stated: “It’s ridiculous that it took the video to go viral for the cops to do anything.”