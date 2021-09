It was a cold and windy morning on Saturday. There was nothing but smiles all around UAF’s campus, however, as the Equinox Marathon finally returned to Fairbanks. “(I’m) pretty excited and pretty nervous at the same time,” said race director Stacy Fisk. “It’s been a couple of years, but we’re ready to go and the weather is holding out. Hope we can keep things going.”

8 DAYS AGO