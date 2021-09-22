Arizona joins other states, DOJ in suing American, JetBlue over Northeast Alliance

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended September 10, 2021. Year to date through September 10, the court recorded 37 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 41% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO