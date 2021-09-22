CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona joins other states, DOJ in suing American, JetBlue over Northeast Alliance

By Jeff Gifford
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 5 days ago
Arizona has joined a coalition of states and the U.S. Department of Justice suing American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines over what they describe as anticompetitive practices.

Phoenix Business Journal

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

