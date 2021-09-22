CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Hills, PA

Woodland Hills postpones football game against North Hills due to COVID-19

By Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodland Hills is postponing its Friday night football game against North Hills due to a number of players under quarantine for COVID-19. The Woodland Hills School District issued a statement Tuesday that the game had been canceled. But both Woodland Hills athletic director Angela Franke and football coach Tim Bostard said Wednesday morning that they are hopeful the game could be played Saturday instead.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
North Hills, PA
Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
North Hills, PA
North Hills, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodland Hills#School Sports#Covid 19#American Football#Wpial#Allderdice#First Published
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy