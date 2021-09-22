Woodland Hills postpones football game against North Hills due to COVID-19
Woodland Hills is postponing its Friday night football game against North Hills due to a number of players under quarantine for COVID-19. The Woodland Hills School District issued a statement Tuesday that the game had been canceled. But both Woodland Hills athletic director Angela Franke and football coach Tim Bostard said Wednesday morning that they are hopeful the game could be played Saturday instead.www.post-gazette.com
