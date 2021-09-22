CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon has handed $100,000 cash prizes or cars worth as much as $40,000 to 8 employees who proved they were vaccinated against COVID-19

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
 5 days ago
A worker packs a customer order at an Amazon fulfillment center in Romeoville, Illinois.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • Amazon said it's handed cars or $100,000 cash prizes to eight of its frontline workers.
  • The winners entered a sweepstake restricted to employees who prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • Two grand prizes of $500,000 each are still up for grabs.
Amazon said it's handed cars or $100,000 cash prizes to a handful of frontline workers who entered a company lottery restricted to fully-vaccinated employees.

In recent posts on Amazon Vest Life, an official Instagram account for Amazon associates, the retailer said it had awarded eight prizes as part of its "Max-Your-Vax" sweepstake .

Amazon does not mandate vaccinations for its workers but appears to be using Max-Your-Vax to encourage frontline employees to get the shots. The company employs 950,000 people in the US .

According to a post Monday on Amazon Vest Life, four warehouse workers and one Whole Foods employee were each awarded cars worth up to $40,000.

Last week, the same account said two Amazon workers and one Whole Foods employee had each been awarded $100,000 cash prizes, and were the first winners in the sweepstake.

Last week's post said two grand prizes, each of $500,000, would be awarded on October 7 and 14.

To enter into the sweepstake, Amazon and Whole Foods hourly frontline staff in the US must upload proof of full vaccination to the company's internal portal. There is a maximum of one prize per participant, according to the rules .

Amazon launched Max-Your-Vax in August. The sweepstake also offers vaccinated employees the chance to win a vacation valued at $12,000 plus 40 hours of paid time off.

Bloomberg reported in August that Amazon estimated the program would cost it about $2 million overall.

In July, an Amazon spokesperson told Insider it was scaling back on-site testing for COVID-19. The retail giant still requires workers to wear masks inside its warehouses, even if they're vaccinated.

Comments / 19

Marijuana Bo0
5d ago

lol a pandemic so bad you have to bribe people to get a vaccine that they can still catch and transmit the disease with

Reply
8
Kory the Norse
5d ago

Ok now there's an incentive I can get on board with. $100,000 to take the jab? Okay!

Reply
4
 

Related
The Motley Fool

kezi.com

They took a stand against Amazon for their drivers. They say it cost them their businesses

Ryan Schmutzer and Tracy Bloemer, owners of businesses that deliver packages for Amazon in Portland, Oregon, hit their breaking point this spring. Both had run technically independent businesses since 2019 that usually rent vans owned by Amazon, and are paid by Amazon to deliver its packages. The businesses are called "delivery service partners," or DSPs, for short. DSPs have about 20-40 vans and up to 100 employees. The DSP program has expanded to nine countries, creating 158,000 jobs at 2,500 DSPs, according to Amazon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC

Amazon says workers and applicants fired or barred during marijuana screening are now eligible for employment

Amazon said it has "reinstated the employment eligibility" for former workers or applicants who were fired or deferred during marijuana screenings. Amazon ended pre-employment marijuana screenings for most job applicants in June. The company is also lobbying the federal government to legalize marijuana. Amazon is further relaxing its screening policies...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MySanAntonio

Amazon's AI-Powered Cameras Punish Its Delivery Drivers When They Look at Side Mirrors or When Other Cars Cut Them Off, Report Says

Amazon drivers say they are being punished for some driving habits that are considered safe and others that are beyond their control, Motherboard reported. Drivers told Motherboard that the AI-powered cameras in Amazon's delivery vans unfairly penalized them for things such as looking at side mirrors, adjusting the radio, and even getting cut off in traffic by someone else.
TECHNOLOGY
TIME

Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His recent guidelines—that all companies with more than 100 employees mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing—caused a stir among workers claiming that it infringes upon their rights to medical freedom.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WKBW-TV

Southwest offering extra pay to employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

Southwest Airlines is offering incentives to get more employees vaccinated. The carrier said employees who show proof of vaccination by Nov. 15 will get 16 hours of pay. “If you have not been vaccinated and choose to do so, this timeline gives you enough time to receive both rounds of a two-series vaccine or the single-dose vaccine,” CNBC reports that Southwest wrote to staff.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Co-op faces criticism as it begins selling groceries via Amazon

The Co-op has faced criticism as it begins selling groceries via Amazon and revs up 300 more delivery robots with the aim of almost tripling online sales to £200m. The convenience store mutual said shoppers would be able to order from its full range of 3,000 grocery items via Amazon, if they are signed up to the US online specialist’s Prime subscription service.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Vaccine mandates: Employees paying to be unvaccinated is 'very much like smoking surcharges,' expert explains

Amid widespread vaccine rollout and the recent full FDA authorization of the Pfizer (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, many employers are now debating whether to mandate vaccinations among their employees and whether to financially deter unvaccinated individuals. Delta Air Lines (DAL), for example, recently announced that it will begin implementing a $200...
PUBLIC HEALTH
