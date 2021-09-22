CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Upgrade Inc. expands in Phoenix following $105M raise

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Upgrade Inc., a San Francisco-based financial technology company with a heavy Valley presence, is expanding its footprint in Phoenix following a recent venture capital raise. On Sept. 21, Upgrade told AZ Inno that it would be leasing two additional floors at Renaissance Square at 50 N. Central Ave. in downtown Phoenix. The two new floors give Upgrade an additional 39,000 square feet, bringing Upgrade’s total downtown footprint to about 108,000 square feet.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix Business Journal

First look: Mesa-based Atlis Motor Vehicles reveals XT-1 EV truck prototype

Mark Hanchett is the founder and CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles, but to hear him tell it, building a truck is almost an afterthought. “The long-term vision for Atlis is much bigger than just vehicles and cells,” he said on Monday. “It's the vehicle and it's changing the world, it’s doing all those things, but how can I leverage this technology to do more than just sell a vehicle? How can I bring a holistic solution to the market that can drive value beyond just the vehicle itself?”
CARS
Phoenix Business Journal

The week in Valley bankruptcies: Riverview Social, That's Eatertainment Corp.

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended September 17, 2021. Year to date through September 17, the court recorded 40 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 37% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Phoenix#Koch Industries#Landlord#Upgrade Inc#Az Inno#Neobank#Fdic#Vc#Jll#Lee Associates#L P#Cypress Office Properties#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Phoenix Business Journal

Largest Phoenix-Area Law Practices - Employment

Surveyed list ranked by the number of local attorneys practicing in the labor/employment field. Other information points include the number of attorneys firmwide practicing in the labor/employment field, total number of attorneys local and firmwide, the total number of local employees, the local managing partner, and the year the firm was founded locally.
LAW
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy