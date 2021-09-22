Upgrade Inc. expands in Phoenix following $105M raise
Upgrade Inc., a San Francisco-based financial technology company with a heavy Valley presence, is expanding its footprint in Phoenix following a recent venture capital raise. On Sept. 21, Upgrade told AZ Inno that it would be leasing two additional floors at Renaissance Square at 50 N. Central Ave. in downtown Phoenix. The two new floors give Upgrade an additional 39,000 square feet, bringing Upgrade’s total downtown footprint to about 108,000 square feet.www.bizjournals.com
