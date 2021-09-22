CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovo Financial seeking office space amid Phoenix expansion

By Angela Gonzales
Phoenix Business Journal

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago-based Renovo Financial, one of the largest residential real estate investment lenders in the country, is expanding to the Phoenix market. Here's what the company plans as executives hunt for office space.

