CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford, PA

Bradford Kiwanis Club to hold Kapers sign-ups Sept. 28 and 30

Bradford Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bradford Kiwanis Club will hold auditions for this year’s Kiwanis Kapers charity variety show, “All Together Now,” on Sept. 28 and 30. Auditions will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night at St. Bernard Auditorium on Festival Way in Bradford. Adults (aged 18 and older) will be auditioned on Tuesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. Children (ages 5 – 12) and teens (ages 13 – 17) will be auditioned on Thursday, Sept. 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. Soloists, duets, trios quartets, and various ensemble groups will need to be filled.

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Guys And Dolls#The Bradford Kiwanis Club#Kiwanis Kapers Charity

Comments / 0

Community Policy