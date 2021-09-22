Bradford Kiwanis Club to hold Kapers sign-ups Sept. 28 and 30

The Bradford Kiwanis Club will hold auditions for this year’s Kiwanis Kapers charity variety show, “All Together Now,” on Sept. 28 and 30. Auditions will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night at St. Bernard Auditorium on Festival Way in Bradford. Adults (aged 18 and older) will be auditioned on Tuesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. Children (ages 5 – 12) and teens (ages 13 – 17) will be auditioned on Thursday, Sept. 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. Soloists, duets, trios quartets, and various ensemble groups will need to be filled.