How We Learned to Love Crocs

By Cam Wolf
 5 days ago
Awareness wasn’t Crocs’s problem when Michelle Poole joined the company seven years ago, in 2014. “Crocs was actually one of the best-known [brands] considering how young it was,” Poole, now the company’s president, tells me. But being well-known wasn’t exactly a good thing: Crocs had something closer to infamy than fame, better known as a punchline than a pair of shoes. “The challenge was that, and I'll say it politely, people said, ‘Hey, Crocs isn't for me,” Poole says. Even Mr. Rogers might find that description too kind.

www.gq.com

