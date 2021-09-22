How We Learned to Love Crocs
Awareness wasn’t Crocs’s problem when Michelle Poole joined the company seven years ago, in 2014. “Crocs was actually one of the best-known [brands] considering how young it was,” Poole, now the company’s president, tells me. But being well-known wasn’t exactly a good thing: Crocs had something closer to infamy than fame, better known as a punchline than a pair of shoes. “The challenge was that, and I'll say it politely, people said, ‘Hey, Crocs isn't for me,” Poole says. Even Mr. Rogers might find that description too kind.www.gq.com
