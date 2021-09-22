Rush’s Geddy Lee Got Out of Pandemic Blues by Starting on His Memoir

If we don’t get an entire chapter dedicated to the infamous Colbert Report interview, well … who are we kidding, we’ll be devouring it with a bunch of honeydew regardless. Rush co-founder and bass deity Geddy Lee will release his first memoir in fall 2022, he announced on social media, which came together from a mix of pandemic boredom and wanting to properly grieve the death of his bandmate Neil Peart. Lee, who previously wrote the wonderfully informative coffee-table book Big Beautiful Book of Bass, said a friend and collaborator “saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return.” Lee promises an “epic-length account” of Rush and his personal life:

