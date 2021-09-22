CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush, NY

Rush’s Geddy Lee Got Out of Pandemic Blues by Starting on His Memoir

By Chad Childers
 5 days ago
Rush's Geddy Lee has been writing plenty of late, but not music. According to the Rush singer-bassist, he kicked his pandemic blues with the help of a friend who encouraged him to share some of his stories and that's led to the beginnings of his memoir. In an Instagram post,...

Vulture

Geddy Lee Will Release a Memoir in 2112 … No, Sorry, 2022

If we don’t get an entire chapter dedicated to the infamous Colbert Report interview, well … who are we kidding, we’ll be devouring it with a bunch of honeydew regardless. Rush co-founder and bass deity Geddy Lee will release his first memoir in fall 2022, he announced on social media, which came together from a mix of pandemic boredom and wanting to properly grieve the death of his bandmate Neil Peart. Lee, who previously wrote the wonderfully informative coffee-table book Big Beautiful Book of Bass, said a friend and collaborator “saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return.” Lee promises an “epic-length account” of Rush and his personal life:
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RUSH's GEDDY LEE Thanks 'Artists For Peace And Justice' For 'Lifetime Achievement Award'

RUSH bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee was honored with a solo Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, September 11 at the Artists For Peace And Justice (APJ) gala in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Lee was recognized for his "commitment to philanthropy," including his support of brain cancer research, Toronto Food Bank, Alberta Floods, Doctors Without Borders, Grapes For Humanity, United Way, Canadian Museum For Human Rights and Casey House.
No Treble

Geddy Lee Reveals New Memoir

When Rush called it a day in 2018, bass legend Geddy Lee took up collecting basses and eventually wrote Geddy Lee’s Big, Beautiful Book of Bass. With even more time on his hands during the pandemic, he took to writing a memoir. Lee revealed on Instagram that his next book will be launching in 2022.
940wfaw.com

Rush’s Geddy Lee To Publish Autobiography

Geddy Lee announced he'll publish his autobiography in the fall of 2022. The Rush bassist wrote the still-untitled memoir while in lockdown in Toronto and revealed on social media how he spent the pandemic, posting in part, “There were some shiny silver linings to be found at home: teaching my grandson the finer points of baseball and birdwatching, tending to my pups (one of whom was quite ill) and spending the evenings with my lovely better half, glass of Armagnac in hand, as we watched every European mystery show ever produced. Oh, and another thing: I began to write. Words, that is.”
societyofrock.com

Geddy Lee Set To Release “epic-length account” Memoir For 2022

The lockdown measures during the pandemic forced people to look for ways to keep themselves busy. Some made new music while others wrote books. And as for Rush frontman and bassist Geddy Lee, he penned a memoir to help him cope with bandmate Neil Peart’s death. Lee posted on Instagram...
Geddy Lee
hennemusic.com

Rush bassist Geddy Lee to publish memoir next year

Rush bassist Geddy Lee has revealed plans to publish his memoir in the fall of 2022. The rocker shared news of the origins of the project on Instagram, writing,. “So, how did I kill time during the pandemic? Little did I know that as of March 2020 I'd be locked down for over a year and a half—the longest time I'd spent in Toronto since I was nineteen and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush.
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Next up for rock’n’roll memoirs: Geddy Lee

Like everyone else, Geddy Lee of Rush has had to endure lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. How did he pass his time? As a way of working through the grieving process for his buddy and bandmate Neil Peart, he decided it was time for a memoir. So he wrote one. He...
Effingham Radio

Ringo Starr Says New ‘Get Back’ Film Reveals The Beatles Joy In Recording

Ringo Starr has nothing but high praise for director Peter Jackson's upcoming Get Back mini-series — lauding it for showing the happiness the Beatles felt recording the material that became their Let It Be album. The Beatles – Get Back will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Each of the three episodes is approximately two hours in length.
papermag.com

Elvira on Her Memoir, Career and, Yes, Coming Out

I'm a 30-year-old queer in Bushwick. Of course, I love Elvira. The Mistress of the Dark is an icon and personal hero for many among the LGBTQ+ community, transcending generations during her almost 40-year-plus career. But fewer know the genius responsible for conjuring everyone's favorite ghoulish goddess, actor and comedian Cassandra Peterson. Until now.
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
Amomama

James Brown’s Body Met a Tragic Fate & Was Relocated 14 Times after His Death in 2006 - Here’s What Happened

James Brown had a long-lasting and successful career but met his end in 2006 at 73. However, the events after his demise left a sour taste in the mouth. James Brown was a man of extraordinary talents. He could sing, dance, produce music, and was a bandleader. His exploits led him to be called various nicknames, including "Godfather of Soul," "Mr. Dynamite," and "Soul Brother No. 1."
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

