Oxford Biomedica has said Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing contracts helped revenues more than double over the first half of 2021.The gene and cell therapy group saw shares jump on Wednesday after it also announced an investment from vaccine developer Serum Institute of India.Oxford Biomedica said its revenues for the six months to June soared by 139% as a result of its vaccine agreement with AstraZeneca.It said the production contract will mean revenue in the second half will stay at similar levels.The group’s bioprocessing and commercial development arm saw a 223% leap in revenues over the past six months due to vaccine...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO