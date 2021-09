Ivey managed to win a majority of the events at Cal's first meet of the year to earn the distinction of Queen of the Pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The University of California, Berkeley, and California Polytechnic swim teams competed in the annual King and Queen of the Pool meet on Friday, Sept. 24. During the pentathlon-style meet each competitor races all four strokes 100s and the 100 IM. Upon the completion of all five races, the man and woman with the quickest aggregate time are crowned King of the Pool and Queen of the Pool, respectively.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO