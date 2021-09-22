CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tools and resources available for persons living with dementia

By University of Waterloo
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany things change when a person is diagnosed with dementia, but one thing that doesn't have to is the ability to exercise. Dementia-Inclusive Choices for Exercise (DICE) is a cross-Canada research team, led by the University of Waterloo, that has developed a new series of tools and resources to help exercise providers create inclusive programs and spaces for people living with dementia and support their knowledge and confidence to continue or begin exercising.

