Seattle City Council Position 8 race is more competitive than expected

By Nate Sanford
Crosscut
Crosscut
 5 days ago
The race for Seattle City Council Position 8 — an at-large seat that anybody in the city can vote for — didn’t get much attention during the primaries. The incumbent, Teresa Mosqueda, seemed well-positioned to be elected for a second term, and of the 10 candidates who filed to run against her, only a few raised any money. In its endorsement of Mosqueda, the Stranger wrote that “the candidates running against her aren’t even worth mentioning.” The Seattle Times editorial board called the competition “nominal” and simply decided not to endorse anyone.

Comments / 1

J B
5d ago

Squash Mosquito and VOTE FOR WILSON! Mosquito was given a chance and FAILED Seattle and it’s citizens. Mosquito wants to defund the police and keep crime and chaos active in Seattle. Wilson is an Independent who will do the opposite of Mosquito, which is being Seattle back to being a safe place to live and work. VOTE FOR WILSON!!!!!!

Reply
2
 

