On September 15, millions of families across the U.S. will receive a third Child Tax credit payment, CNN reported. If you’ve filed your 2019 and 2020 tax returns, no need to worry. Most parents will receive their enhanced payment automatically, as long as the IRS has your information on file. The report states that families could expect to receive up to $300 for each child up to age six and $250 for each child between the ages of six and 17. Back in March, the Biden administration tweaked the expanded child tax credit bill as a part of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion relief package.

INCOME TAX ・ 12 DAYS AGO