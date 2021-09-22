CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

COLUMN: Going back to school

By Peggy Goodrich Food for Thought
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember those wonderful days when school started? Think about it. I was lucky to get to go to school right after Christmas after I turned 5 in November. I must have driven Mother crazy because I remember crying almost every day because my sister and best buddy and play mate got to go and I had to stay home. Not that I minded being at home, but I just missed being with Marianne, who got to go and I didn’t. We were inseparable. I could read because Marianne taught me all she knew and I was more than ready for “primary,” as it was called.

www.enidnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

​​Helping kids deal with separation anxiety when going back to school

Using strategies to calm reluctance and refusal around your child’s fear and anxiety of leaving home. We all want the best for our kids. As a psychiatrist, mother, and a person who struggled with separation anxiety as a child, I have worked hard over the years with my own kids in hopes that they will not struggle with separation anxiety as badly as I did. I have a vivid memory of meeting with my teacher, principal, school counselor and mom when I was in first grade to talk about and explore strategies to help me.
KIDS
foxbaltimore.com

Check this appointment off your to-do list as your kids go back to school

September means the start of a new school year and, for many children, the first "normal" back-to-school transition since 2019. Mary Louise Collins, M.D., Chairman of GBMC's Department of Ophthalmology and pediatric ophthalmologist at the Eye Center at GBMC, says vision screenings are an important part of the learning process and one that may have been postponed because of COVID-19. "If you can't see well, you can't learn as effectively," she says. "Early diagnosis for kids who need glasses may help their education process."
HEALTH
KXL

LISTEN: Expert Has Tips for Students and Parents Going Back to School In-Person

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dr. Catherine Athans is an experienced psychotherapist with decades of experience helping people young and old deal with life and all it has to throw at us. She spoke at length with KXL’s Brett Reckamp as the new 2021-2022 school year is getting underway. Dr. Athans says this is going to be a challenge for many of the students and parents. With tensions running high across the country over Covid-19 mask and vaccine mandates and rules, there is a lot to navigate.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Education
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Forward

I couldn’t go back to school. So I started a farm to connect with my Jewish values.

This article first appeared on Alma. After being sent home from school, a life of relative COVID-ignorant bliss, I arrived in the ravaging chaos of the pandemic. My mother — the head of infection control and epidemiology for the largest public hospital in Chicago — was working all hours of the day. Whether it was one of her HIV patients or a hospital administrator, her phone was inundated with calls. She seemed to juggle patients, infection control and the hospital’s ever-shifting pandemic plan seamlessly; I could not understand how she persisted.
RELIGION
Enid News and Eagle

School mask mandate passes

Muskogee Board of Education passed a districtwide mask mandate Tuesday after brief discussion and one comment from the public. The mandate, which takes effect Wednesday, passed 4 to 1, with board member Danny Shiew opposing. Under the mandate, all students, staff and visitors must wear masks while on district property.
MUSKOGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Supplies#Go To School#One Room School#Labor Day#The Rexall Drug Store
therivernewsroom.com

Why Going Back to School Feels Like Surrendering Shelter

As a senior in high school, I’ve had years to get used to back-to-school jitters. But this year, they were combined with unexpected anxieties. During the Year of Virtual Learning, I had to learn a whole new method of schooling. Finding classrooms, putting outfits together, making lunches—all that was gone, leaving school stripped down to its barest essentials: log into the meet, get passing grades.
EDUCATION
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: An open letter to local school boards

Thanks to the officials instituting a temporary mask mandate in the elementary schools. This is a great first step and acknowledgement of how schools can contribute to public health. I also understand the predicament you all find yourselves in. No matter your decision, you will be castigated and blamed because...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

‘My body is not a distraction’: Thirty pupils suspended for protesting school rules forcing girls to cover up

Thirty high school pupils in Oklahoma have been suspended after protesting against “sexist” dress codes that forced them to cover their midriffs and shoulders.The protest saw students at Mustang High School carrying signs with messages including “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction”, “Stop sexualising our bodies” and “I go to a school where the length of my shirt and shorts is more important than my education”.Though the school district’s dress code does not specifically mention gender, many of its provisions focus specifically on clothes more often worn by girls.As well as banning spiked jewellery, “gang...
PROTESTS
vt.edu

School administrators go back to class at School Leaders Institute

As another school year begins under the uneasy cloud of COVID-19, Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Miear is drawing on the lessons he learned and the network of peers he developed at the School Leaders Institute. Run by Virginia Tech’s Center for Organizational and Technological Advancement (COTA), the institute...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Well+Good

‘I’m an Epidemiologist—Here’s How I Prepared My Child for Going Back to School’

Many parents who've had their children at home full-time due to COVID-19 this past school year have been eager (to say the least!) to get them back in class. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says in-person learning is beneficial for children, so they should be sent back to school—with precautions in place. But how, exactly, do you protect your child when they're indoors most of the day with other children whose behaviors and interactions outside of school are unknown, especially as the highly transmissible delta variant circulates?
KIDS
Enid News and Eagle

EDITORIAL: Blue Ribbon awards demonstrate dedication of 2 local schools

Two local schools received a big honor this week by being named National Blue Ribbon Schools for academic excellence. Chisholm Middle School and Hoover Elementary School were among only six Oklahoma schools to receive this prestigious annual honor given to 325 schools across the nation. Both schools were recognized by...
EDUCATION
Enid News and Eagle

EDITORIAL: Between a rock and a hard place

When it comes to Enid Public Schools’ quarantine policy for COVID-19 exposure, it appears the district is between the proverbial rock and a hard place. The board made the decision to not mandate quarantines because last year’s guidelines kept so many students and staff out of school for up to 14 days at a time. Superintendent Darrel Floyd said the policy won’t be changed unless the district is required to do so by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. While the Health Department doesn’t have jurisdiction to mandate quarantines, they are highly recommending quarantines.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Enid News and Eagle

Community offers support to McAlester family

Avion Simon said he appreciates community support and prayers as his mother fights for her life in the hospital. The McAlester High School senior said his mother, Shanna Twyman, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month that led to her being hospitalized in Tulsa for double-pneumonia with oxygen levels reading less than 40%. Avion said his mother's condition worsened this week as she is on a ventilator and doctors test for brain function — and his family asks for prayers she makes a full recovery.
MCALESTER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy