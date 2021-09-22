COLUMN: Going back to school

Do you remember those wonderful days when school started? Think about it. I was lucky to get to go to school right after Christmas after I turned 5 in November. I must have driven Mother crazy because I remember crying almost every day because my sister and best buddy and play mate got to go and I had to stay home. Not that I minded being at home, but I just missed being with Marianne, who got to go and I didn’t. We were inseparable. I could read because Marianne taught me all she knew and I was more than ready for “primary,” as it was called.