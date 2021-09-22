Julius Erving Goaded a Fellow Hall of Famer Into Staying Late at Practice Before Busting Him up in a 1-on-1 Matchup for the Ages
Julius Erving and George Gervin are legendary NBA players. Erving was NBA MVP in 1980–81 and won a ring with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983. While Gervin never won a title or MVP hardware, Iceman was a four-time scoring champ who could beat just about anyone with his signature finger roll. They played in the same era, but few recall they were teammates to begin their careers.www.sportscasting.com
