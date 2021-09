There is a ton of love for the BioShock franchise, and despite the massive following, there are only three mainline installments. Of course, some additional DLC launched as well, but when it comes to mainline installments, we only have three. After its 2007 debut, BioShock’s success allowed the launch of BioShock 2 in 2010. Then by 2013, we received the last new mainline installment with BioShock Infinite. Unfortunately, that launch also came with the closure of Irrational Games.

