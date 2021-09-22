A law Lorena González devised now benefits her Seattle mayoral campaign

The race for Seattle City Council Position 8 — an at-large seat that anybody in the city can vote for — didn’t get much attention during the primaries. The incumbent, Teresa Mosqueda, seemed well-positioned to be elected for a second term, and of the 10 candidates who filed to run against her, only a few raised any money. In its endorsement of Mosqueda, the Stranger wrote that “the candidates running against her aren’t even worth mentioning.” The Seattle Times editorial board called the competition “nominal” and simply decided not to endorse anyone.

