A law Lorena González devised now benefits her Seattle mayoral campaign
Remember the Seattle City Council’s ban on most political spending by “foreign influenced” corporations? Great. Neither do most Seattle voters. The legislation, sponsored by council President Lorena González, now a mayoral candidate, passed the council unanimously. It prevents, among other things, corporations with a single non-U.S. investor holding at least 1% ownership — a category that includes dozens, maybe hundreds, of companies — from making financial contributions in Seattle elections.crosscut.com
