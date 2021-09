On 18 March 2020, Jacinda Ardern urged all New Zealanders travelling overseas to return home. The coronavirus dominos were falling, countries were entering lockdowns, one after the other, and commercial flight numbers were being slashed at a rapid rate. Prices soared, overnight a one-way flight from London to Auckland almost doubled. Soon, those flights were fully booked altogether. The advice was directed at travelling Kiwis specifically – those on holiday and in temporary situations. The term “team of five million” began to gain traction – a phrase that pointedly excluded the one million New Zealanders who were living overseas at...

