By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Butler County-based contracting company pleaded guilty to violating an Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation that resulted in the death of an employee. Investigators say an employee from Insight Pipe Contracting, which is based in Harmony, was installing a pipe-liner at a site in Johnstown when something went wrong. A piece of equipment touched some overhead power lines, electrifying a machine. An employee had his hand on the door handle and was electrocuted. He died at the scene. Insight Pipe Contracting was fined $20,000 and will have to make changes to its protocols when working near live power lines.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO