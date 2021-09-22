CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Democrats seem to forget that LBJ’s Great Society was a gift to the GOP

By George F. Will
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s not true that life is one damn thing after another – it’s one damn thing over and over.”. Fifty-one years ago, a book by two centrist Democrats caused a commotion among their party’s progressives, who resented counsels of restraint. In “The Real Majority,” Richard M. Scammon and Ben J. Wattenberg highlighted a Gallup poll question from February 1968: “Is there any area around here — that is, within a mile — where you would be afraid to walk alone at night?” The “yes” response: men 19 percent, women 50 percent.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Democrats Are Holding America Hostage, and Trying to Blame the GOP

The time to hesitate is through. Congress needs to get its act together. If it doesn’t raise the debt limit, the government won’t be able to pay its bills come October. And the key to this is for Democrats to suck it up and do the job the American public elected them to do. If they don’t, there will be hell to pay.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How Republicans learned to stop worrying and embrace ‘replacement theory’ — by name

The story of the Republican Party in the Trump era is, by and large, one of a boiled frog. President Donald Trump constantly pushed the envelope in ways that made his allies uncomfortable. They sometimes spoke out, especially early on, only to have the base stand by the president and rebuke them. That meant that when Trump pushed even further, his duly chastened allies increasingly responded accordingly: with silence. It’s how we got from a guy carping about supposed voter fraud in an election he won, in 2016, to a guy spurring a harebrained effort to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Herald

Editorial: Democrats nix GOP investigations

You won’t find House Republicans calling for investigations into the Biden administration. It’s not because they don’t want to. It’s not because none are warranted. Rather, it’s because House Democrats have been slipping language into House rules starting in March that essentially blocks Republicans from using a “resolution of inquiry,” according to publicly available documents reviewed by CNN. A resolution of inquiry allows a lawmaker to formally request information from the executive branch. It’s doesn’t have the kick of a subpoena, but for a member of the minority party, it’s a good investigative tool.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Lbj#Democratic Senate#Gdp#Inflation#Lbj S Great Society#Gop#Gallup#Republicans#Democratic House#Americans#Congress#The Hoover Institution#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Washington Post

Democrats’ immigration policies are a gift to Republicans

The image of thousands of Haitian refugees huddling under a bridge in Del Rio, Tex., is forcing illegal immigration back into the national consciousness. That’s bad news for President Biden and his fellow Democrats, as this is a major political vulnerability for them. Apprehensions on America’s southern border are at...
DEL RIO, TX
stardem.com

The great Democratic panic

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer have based the future of the entire Democratic agenda on a trick. And now many Democrats are increasingly concerned — terrified, actually — that the trick won’t work. Democrats have huge New Deal- and Great Society-style ambitions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

'The View's' Ana Navarro claims Democrats today would hold Bill Clinton accountable for Lewinsky affair

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed Wednesday that if the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, as well as his subsequent impeachment, had taken place today, Democrats would actually hold him accountable. While discussing the affair with her co-hosts, Navarro cited Democrats putting pressure on former Democratic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Move To Call GOP Bluff On Debt Limit

Congressional Democrats are proposing to suspend the federal debt ceiling through the end of next year as part of a must-pass bill needed to avert a government shutdown, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans over the nation’s statutory borrowing limit. By tying the two issues together, Democrats are betting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

GOP accuses House Democrats of breaking Biden's 'double dipping' promise on infrastructure

House Republicans are accusing Democrats on the transportation committee of "double dipping" by seeking to fund certain infrastructure provisions with their expansive budget reconciliation package in violation of President Joe Biden's promises. The Democratic-led House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee began marking up its $60 billion portion of the Build Back...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mother Jones

There’s A Flurry of Studies Trashing the Democrats’ Tax Agenda. They Have Corporate and GOP Dark Money Ties.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. It’s no surprise Republicans hate the taxes President Joe Biden has proposed to pay for his sweeping economic agenda. According to House Republicans, the White House’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent “cuts employment” and “slows economic growth,” thus “harming U.S. economic competitiveness and increasing the cost of investment in America.” To make their case, Republicans come bearing receipts: a 2021 study from the Tax Foundation, the self-described “leading independent tax policy nonprofit.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy