UVI Bulletin Board for September IV
UVI Climbs to No. 6 – Top Public School in U.S. News a& World Report The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) has climbed to the sixth spot among the top U.S. public schools in the category of regional colleges in the southern region, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges ranking published today. In addition to jumping from the seventh to sixth spot, UVI ranked 35 among all southern Regional Colleges – an increase from last year – and ranked 42 on the social mobility measure.stjohnsource.com
