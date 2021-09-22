CFVI Earns GuideStar’s Platinum Seal of Transparency, 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

AARP in The Virgin Islands will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a virtual concert. AARP in The Virgin Islands and AARP in Puerto Rico will host the show in honor of caregivers across the two territories and the U.S. at 7 p.m. (ET), 6 p.m. (CT), 5 p.m. (MT), and 4 p.m. (PT), Saturday, Oct. 9, LIVE on the web. Caregiving resources will be available for all caregivers during the virtual event, which will be bilingual.

SOCIETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO