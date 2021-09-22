CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFVI Earns GuideStar’s Platinum Seal of Transparency, 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) has earned the highest level of recognition via two coveted nonprofit sector designations. For the second consecutive year, CFVI received the 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency by GuideStar, the world’s largest source for nonprofit data. And for the third consecutive year, the foundation received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Both honors are a direct result of CFVI’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.

