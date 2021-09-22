Yellow Alert Thursday for the potential of heavy rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Periods of light to moderate rain will transition over to a steadier and heavier rain overnight. Late tonight and early Thursday there is the potential for some heavy downpours and maybe even thunder at times. The heaviest rain will fall around the morning commute and when kids are getting on the bus. Windshield wipers will almost certainly be on high Thursday morning, and areas prone to standing water will likely see some ponding.